Rajamahendravaram: With the Godavari river and its tributaries Pranahita, Indravathi, Sabari, and Kademwagu overflowing due to heavy rains in upper Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha States, has resulted in excess flood waters flooding the irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh. The gates of nine projects from the Sriramsagar project to the Dowaleswaram barrage were completely lifted and a high alert was also announced at the Polavaram project.

State officials are reviewing the flood situation at the project round the clock and alerting the people in the flooded areas to go to higher grounds. While 16,48,375 cusecs of water were flowing into Polavaram on Thursday night, officials are discharging the waters downstream. The flood level reached 36.495 meters at the upper coffer dam of Polavaram and 26.20 meters at the lower coffer dam. Officials estimate that water up to 28.50 lakh cusecs is likely to flow by Friday afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Dowaleswaram barrage is increasing by the hour and around 16,61,565 cusecs of flood waters were released from the barrage on Thursday. A total of 175 gates were completely lifted and 16,76,434 cusecs of water were released into the sea. The second flood warning alert is being continued as the flood level reached 15.6 feet. Also, 28.50 lakh cusecs of water are likely to reach the Dowaleswaram barrage by Friday evening or night. If that continues authorities will issue a third danger warning if the flood level crosses 17.75 feet.

The water level at Rajamahendravaram Railway Bridge is now at 17.60 feet. If the flood flow increases at Dhavaleswaram barrage, there is a possibility of 554 villages in 42 mandals of six districts, including 20 mandals in Ambedkar Konaseema, 8 in East Godavari, 5 in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 4 in West Godavari, 3 in Eluru district and 2 in Kakinada district are likely to be affected by the flood. Villagers in the lankas (island villages) of Konaseema are worried as there is a danger of further flooding due to the rising levels in the Godavari. Water seeped into houses at many places in P. Gannavaram, Mamidikuduru, Ainavilli, Mummidivaram, K. Gangavaram and I. Polavaram mandals.

Hundreds of villages, mainly the lankas along the course of Godavari are reeling under one of the worst floods as the swollen river has been discharging 19.05 lakh cusecs of water as of Friday morning. Around 59 villages in 18 mandals are trapped in flood waters leaving 73,400 people affected by the flood. If the flood level increases further, there is a possibility that water will reach the houses of several villages in Katrenikona, Kapileswarapuram, and Atreyapuram mandals along with some other villages in these mandals.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad, who has been monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre here, said the discharge at Cotton Barrage could touch 22-23 lakh cusecs over the next few hours.

District authorities concerned have been alerted about the situation. The number of NDRF teams have been increased to eight and SDRF to 10 for carrying out rescue and relief operations. A helicopter of the Indian Navy has also been pressed into service for emergency operations. Meanwhile, river Krishna has been receiving a steady flood flow with the Srisailam reservoir recording an inflow of 1,46,278 cusecs on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey on Friday afternoon to assess the devastation caused by the Godavari flood.

