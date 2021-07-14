Hevay Rain Alert in Telugu States: Check AP, Telangana Weather Forecast

It has been raining in many parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (Telugu States) for the last two to three days. The Meteorological Department says the situation will remain the same for the next two days. Due to depression in the western central Bay of Bengal and the northwestern Bay of Bengal, heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the Telugu states.

Hyderabad Meteorological Department officials said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the Telugu states for another two days. Thunder and lightning are expected in two Telugu states in the next 48 hours, according to the authorities.

Hyderabad, surrounding areas, and districts have been receiving heavy rains since last night. Many low-lying areas of the city were inundated. Authorities in Greater Hyderabad, in particular, have been advised to be vigilant.

The maximum rainfall was 14 cm in Chennaravupeta in Warangal rural district, followed by 11.8 cm in Illantakunta in Rajanna Sirisilla district. Followed by Warangal, Khammam, and Adilabad districts received heavy rainfall.