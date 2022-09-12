VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in the country, Vizag Safe Organisation has developed a robot named LIFEBUOY to help save people from drowning on the beaches. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkatakumari, Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, and GVMC Commissioner Dr. G. Lakshmisha inspected this machine at the Rama Krishna Beach on Friday.

-The battery operated robot is said to work like a boat and can save up to three people at a time.

-The LIFEBOUY robotic boat can cover 30 meters in 5 to 6 seconds and save the victim, who is drowning.

-Priced at Rs. 5.50 lakhs, the district administration is gearing up to purchase five such units after taking the necessary permissions from the Government.

District Collector Mallikarjuna said that Visakhapatnam will be transformed into a safe beach. "If someone is lost in the sea, this robotic boat will go up to 700 metres at a speed of 7 km and help in rescue them. It is useful for the immediate rescue of those who are drowned in the sea, he said.

GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha said that GVMC is also planning to introduce a water rescue drone soon. "Failure to anticipate this can lead to slipping and slipping of the legs. These Syphilis drones are used to rescue those in danger at sea," she said.

Mayor Smt G Hari Venkata Kumari along with District Collector Dr Mallikarjuna & Commissioner GVMC Dr G Lakshmisha inspected the LIFEBOUY Robot developed by Vizag Safe Organisation for rescue the citizens from sea drowning.#VizagSaysNotoPlastic pic.twitter.com/yGsuQ9s6k3 — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_VISAKHA) September 9, 2022

