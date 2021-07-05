Here Are Details Of YS Sharmila's Telangana YSR Party Flag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila, has announced that her party will be launched in Telangana on July 8.

The flag of YS Sharmila's party contains 80 per cent Blue Jay colour and the remaining 20 per cent will be blue colour. In the middle of the flag, there will be the Telangana state symbol as well as a portrait of YS Rajashekara Reddy's photo.

YS Sharmila is going to launch the YSR Telangana party at 4 PM on July 8th, the birth anniversary of YSR. The YSR Telangana party is going to be the first political party in the two Telugu states to be founded and led by a woman.

Sharmila will come to Idupulapay on July 8th morning from Bengaluru. After paying tributes to her father, YSR, she will reach Hyderabad by 2 pm. After paying homage to YSR Statue in Punjagutta along with party workers. She is going to launch her political party at 4 pm at the JRC Convention centre, Hyderabad.