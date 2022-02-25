AMARAVATI: The government of Andhra Pradesh has opened helpline numbers in Vijayawada and New Delhi for students stranded in Ukraine and also announced that the toll-free number 1902 will also be open for parents and family members to contact and inform officials about their children’s details who are in Ukraine as of now. It may be recollected that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched this toll-free number for citizens to call and register complaints against any issue. This was informed by the AP Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma in a press meet on Friday.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a High-level meeting with the Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, CMO officials, Advisor to government Jitesh Sharma and Government media advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) was also coordinating with the government and launched helpline numbers for the benefit of students

The helpline numbers are:

Delhi: P. Ravi Shanker, OSD: Mob No.9871999055, MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner: Mob No.9871990081, ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner, Mob. No.9871999430, Landline: 011-23384016. The email id is rcapbnd@gmail.com AP Helpline Number: 0863-2340678 85000 AP Helpline Whatsapp Number: 918500027678 The call centre number 1902 will also provide details about the students.

The State government on Thursday had appointed two special officers for the students to contact who are stationed in New Delhi. A Special Officer, who is a retired Foreign Affairs Officer, Geetesh Sharma, and Nodal Officer Ravi Shankar were appointed by the State government who will help in repatriating the students back to the state safely. The two officers are stationed in New Delhi. Students, individuals, and their families can approach or connect to the representative at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, Delhi and Vijayawada.

The Chief Secretary said that there are more than 1000 students there. Separate Special cells have been established at all Collectorates to provide information about the students' information and their movements. MROs will be deployed for hand-holding he said.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy spoke to parents of students stranded in Ukraine at the Circuit Guesthouse in Visakhapatnam and assured them of all support on behalf of the AP government. He also mentioned that the Telugu people in Ukraine can get in touch on these two numbers - 9871999055 & 7531904820 for any assistance, which he shared on Twitter.

Telugu people in Ukraine can get in touch on 9871999055 & 7531904820 for assistance.

With Ukraine closing its airspace, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is sending teams “to the land borders in the Western side- Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic, and Romania” to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he had spoken to his counterparts in these four countries.

