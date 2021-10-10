VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh tourism department in collaboration with the Krishna district administration has started helicopter rides in Vijayawada during the Dasara festival. This was to boost the tourism industry amid the festive season. Inaugurated on Saturday by Rajat Bhargava, Special Secretary, Tourism Department, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Saturday, the rides are slated to run till October 17.

As part of the joyride, people will get a round trip starting from Indira Gandhi Stadium and the helicopter will fly above Prakasam Barrage, Bhavani Island, and hills surrounding Vijayawada.

The service is free for children aged 2 years and below.

For a 6 minutes ride, it costs Rs 3,500 and for a 15 minutes ride, it would cost Rs 6,000.

The ride started on Saturday and will last till October 17. The service would be extended further based on the public response.

Srikanth, Managing Partner at Sunrise Air Charter in collaboration with Thumby Aviation from Karnataka has started this fun helicopter ride.

Also Read: Kanakadurga Temple Vijayawada: Only 10K Devotees For Darshan