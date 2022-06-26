Heavy Rains Predicted In North Coastal AP For Next 5 Days

Jun 26, 2022, 16:27 IST
With the Southwest monsoon intensifying across the state the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains for the coming five days in the state and mainly in the North Coastal Andhra districts. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.

Meteorological department officials said heavy rains were expected in many places in the Godavari districts, while Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts are also likely to receive good rainfall while Rayalaseema is likely receive light rainfall.

This time heavy rains are likely to hit Rayalaseema earlier than usual. Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Annamayya district and Sathya Sai districts received heavy rainfall. However, the meteorological department said that the rains are likely to increase in the north coastal areas and decrease in Rayalaseema region by next week.

