AMARAVATI: A 200-meter railway track between Somidevipalli and Jaggambhotla Krishnapuram near Cumbum railway station in Bestavaripeta of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh was washed away due to flash floods caused by heavy rains on Thursday. As a result, trains services in this route were temporarily suspended even as the railway personnel swung into repair works. Racherla in Prakasam and Kavali in Nellore district received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Veligandla, Eluru, Srungavarapukota, Sattenapalle, Kaikalur, Nandyal and Rudravaram were the most affected by the copious rainfall.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued heavy to very heavy rains across several regions of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days i.e., on Friday and Saturday.

IMD issued a weather forecast that predicts the possibility of heavy rains in the coastal regions of AP along with Rayaseema for the next two days.

IMD said that the Southwest monsoon is widespread across the state and the Northwest Bay and is expected to experience heavy and heavy rains across the state on Fridays and Saturdays. The South-East, North-Coast and Rayalaseema areas will experience heavy and heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Southwest monsoon is widely spread across the state and with the impact of the low pressure in the Northwest Bay, Southwest monsoon has spread across Rayalaseema and coastal regions of the state, which resulted in heavy rains in AP from Wednesday, said IMD Amaravati Center official Stella during a press meet In Vijayawada.

The IMD said the monsoon would extend to parts of southern Odisha on Thursday and within the next 36 hours will be extending towards the southwest direction of Telangana.