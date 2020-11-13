Heavy Rains Lash Nellore, RTC Bus Stuck In Flood Water | Check Pictures

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Andhra Pradesh will receive light to heavy rainfall at isolated places up to November 16. The state government has alerted the public to take precautionary measures and advised not to come outside except in emergency situations. Already, in some places of the state has witnessed heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Nellore district has received the highest rainfall of 190.75 mm. Heavy rains lashed across Nellore district from Wednesday night. Roads and colonies were inundated. An RTC bus got stuck in the flood water in Magunta Layout. YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy visited affected areas in the region. He said, “We will send the flood water out and restore the situation to normalcy as soon as possible ”