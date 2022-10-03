Heavy Rains Forecast for Andhra Pradesh for the Next Three Days

Amaravati: The Met department has predicted heavy rains in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South coastal Andhra Pradesh from Monday through Thursday. Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in these regions.

The rain alert has been issued due to the cyclonic circulation over west coast Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. Several parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh including Vizag city received moderate rains on Monday.

Earlier, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitrama Raju, Visakhapatna, Srikakulam, Viziangaram and Krishna districts witnessed heavy rains on Sunday. Prathipadu in Kakinada district recorded 8.7 cm of rainfall, the highest in the day.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Police Operation ROPE Commences, Check Fines