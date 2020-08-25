Those watching the Polavaram works are pleasantly surprised to note that the project works are going on at a brisk pace despite the massive floods. The regular monitoring by YS Jagan government and proper advance planning by the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is undertaking the work, has ensured that despite a massive flood of around 20 lakh cusecs during the third week of August, the works went on uninterrupted.

At least two lakh cubic metres of concrete work on the spillway and 1.10 lakh cubic metres of work on the spill channel have been completed so far similarly, some 20000 cubic metres of the hill area has been evaculated during this period. The MEIL has provided safety equipment like the body safety belt and others to the works and has requisitioned the service of four expert swimmers and two rescue boats.

Significantly, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuously monitoring the works.

Godavari gets heavy inflows during flood seasons every year. Taking this into account, MEIL has drawn up a plan to ensure that the works go on even during the peak flood season.

As many as 1,000 workers are currently working at the project site.