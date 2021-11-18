Heavy Rains In AP, CM YS Jagan Reviews Situation With Officials

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the District Collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts to ascertain the situation arising from heavy rains which were lashing these districts in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the inclement weather.

During a video conference with the District Collectors of Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa, the Chief Minister directed the officials to intensify the relief measures and take appropriate action by monitoring the situation at reservoirs, ponds, and water bodies from time to time and added to arrange food and medicines the Chief Minister called for a high alert in vie directed the authorities to be vigilant and review the situation from time to time in wake of the stormy weather.

