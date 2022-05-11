Heavy Rain Forecast For These Telangana Districts

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of eight districts in Telangana.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur in some parts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Jaishanker Bhupalpally and Mancherial districts on Wednesday, IMD officer Shravani said in a statement.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, weakened into a cyclonic storm.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours and reach the West-central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve slowly north-northeastwards, and move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts, IMD added.

