Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc in Srikakulam as Rivers Swell with Water 

Amaravati: Due to heavy rains in parts of Srikakulam district, Bahuda, Nagavalli and Vamsadhara rivers are overflowing on Tuesday. The rain water has wreaked havoc in Srikakulam town. Several residential areas were under water. Residents in colonies were seen wading through flooded streets.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh Lathkar visited affected areas after a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning. He reviewed the relief operations in the town. Besides, Srikakulam town, Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa and other towns and mandal headquarters have also witnessed heavy rains.

With heavy inflows into the Nagavalli river, the Madduvalasa reservoir has received around 21,510 cusecs of water. The Nagavalli received 30,000 cusecs while the Bahuda river received 20,000 cusecs of water. The officials at Gotta Barrage are discharging surplus water from Vamsadhara down the stream.

Even before the water level in these rivers recede, the Met department has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain disrupts vehicular movement at #Kolkata #Chennai NH near Srikakulam. A red alert was issued as all the roads were waterlogged. People's life traffic is at a standstill. Holiday declared in schools. North coastal #AndhraPradesh is receiving heavy rain due to depression. pic.twitter.com/zA0MsRdoGN — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 13, 2022

According to a bulletin released by the Meteorological centre on Tuesday, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours and also on September 16.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days.