In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's illegal assets case has taken up by the Special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Friday. A petition was filed in 2005 by Lakshmi Parvati, the wife of former CM late NT Rama Rao, against N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he has acquired huge assets by corrupt means. Chandrababu, who escaped from the trial for 15 years by showing the interim orders given by the High Court has no opportunity to escape from the court anymore.

The case was filed in 2005 and the then AP High Court had granted a stay on proceedings pending before the ACB court. For the last 15 years, the stay was in operation and the trial was pending on the pretext of the interim orders issued by the High Court. However, the ACB has resumed its special court hearing on Chandrababu in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent order to take up hearing of all pending cases.The ACB court posted the matter to September 21 for further hearing.

The court will now take up the hearing of Chandrababu's Naidu case on day to day basis. Pursuant to the Supreme Court recent order, the Telangana High Court issued orders directing the Metropolitan sessions judge at Hyderabad, special judge for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs, to take up the hearing of the cases pending before their courts against the MPs and MLAs on a daily basis. The SC asked all the High Courts in the country to provide the requisite details of pending cases involving sitting or former legislators, to hear the matter on a day to day basis and dispose of the same expeditiously, preferably within two months.

The ACB also took up the note for vote case involving Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, MLC M Narender Reddy and others and adjourned the case to Monday for further hearing.