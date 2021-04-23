Health Of Students, Teachers Priority For AP Govt: Adimulapu Suresh

Amaravati: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh slammed TDP leader Nara Lokesh for demanding to cancel the examinations for class 10 and Intermediate students and stated that the opposition has been trying to make politics out of the crisis, assuring that top priority is given to the health of students and teachers.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister said that the educational benefits of children are just as important but the opposition leader Lokesh would never understand the value of education as he was a paid student. He said that the State government has been trying to save the academic year for class X and Intermediate students by conducting the examinations duly following the COVID-19 protocol.

The Minister said that the opposition leader has turned a blind eye towards the government efforts in safeguarding the student’s future. He also slammed Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan on this issue, saying that he has no moral right to speak on canceling examinations citing COVID-19, as he is one encouraging the public to go and watch Vakeelsaab, leaving behind the covid measures.

He said that the TDP leaders are intentionally trying to politicize the issue and trying to confuse both parents and students. He strongly condemned the manner in which Lokesh spoke and affirmed that every student’s life is important to the State government. He stated that Lokesh would have understood the government’s take if the degrees he was showing were really authentic.