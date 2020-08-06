AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani visited Tirumala temple on Thursday, August 6. He offered prayers to lord Venkateswara Swamy and received blessings from temple priests. As a part of his visit to Tirumala, he also inspected the Tirupati COVID-19 hospital Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) .

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the minister said that COVID-19 cases were declining in Chittoor district and hailed the doctors for effectively treating the COVID-19 patients as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He asserted that doctors were also taking all the precautionary measures while treating coronavirus infected patients.

The minister said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has undertaken COVID-19 testing on a massive scale, and is spending huge amounts to implement anti-COVID-19 measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Nani said that he had personally spoken to the victims and inspected all the wards in the hospital. After inspecting SVIMS medical treatment provided to patients, the minister expressed happiness over the way the doctors are providing treatment and taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, AP reported 10,128 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths on Wednesday, August 5, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,86,461 and fatalities increased to 1,681. A total of 1,04,354 persons were cured and discharged from hospitals till date. Currently, there are 80,426 active cases in the state.