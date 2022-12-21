HBD YS Jagan Tops Twitter Trends

On the occasion of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, the celebrations are on a grand note in the state. Many social outreach programmes are being carried out by the supporters and the party leaders.

Happy birthday to a truly magnificent leader @ysjagan anna.

Your approach and passion to achieve what you set out to do for the people of Andhra Pradesh are so remarkable.

you will be our forever inspiration and we stand by u till our last breath.#HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/nDAXudwGvm — Dr.Anil Kumar Yadav (@AKYOnline) December 21, 2022

Now, #HBDYSJagan has been trending on twitter in India. Many people across the globe conveying their birthday wishes to the people’s leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. So far, the tweets have crossed four lakhs on twitter.

