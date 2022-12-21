HBD YS Jagan Tops Twitter Trends

Dec 21, 2022, 12:19 IST
On the occasion of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, the celebrations are on a grand note in the state. Many social outreach programmes are being carried out by the supporters and the party leaders. 

Now, #HBDYSJagan has been trending on twitter in India. Many people across the globe conveying their birthday wishes to the people’s leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. So far, the tweets have crossed four lakhs on twitter. 

