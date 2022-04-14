Having A Place In CM YS Jagan's Mind Is More Important Than Cabinet Post: Alla Ramakrishna

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) clarified that more than a ministerial post, he would prefer to have a favorable position in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mind.

Speaking to reporters in his office on Wednesday, he said that he had met Chief Minister YS Jagan six months ago and told him that he was okay with not getting a berth in the Cabinet if YS Jagan had difficulty in accommodating him on the basis of caste equations which was more of a priority. But I had however asked him to extend support for the development of the constituency, RK clarified.

The Mangalagiri MLA RK, as he is popularly known recalled that he had made it clear in the past and in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly that if he would be with CM YS Jagan as long as he was in politics and if not he would go back to farming on his agricultural land was in politics, he stated.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted the state Cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his first team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in the capital city Amaravati.

