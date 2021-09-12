CHENNAI: Tamil-Telugu actor and President of Tamil Film Producers Council Vishal, hailed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision for implementing an online tickets booking portal for theatres in the State. He also requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to follow suit and implement the same, which was he said was something he wanted to happen for a long time.

Taking to Twitter the Pandem Kodi hero said,” Hats off AP CM YS Jagan Gaaru for implementing Online Booking System for theatres in AP, something we always wanted to implement in TN too, so happy this is happening I sincerely request our TN CM MK Stalin Sir to implement the same in our beloved state of Tamilnadu !!”

He also released a note where he spoke about how the decision was welcomed by one and all in the Film Industry. He also requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement the same, which would bring about complete transparency in ticket pricing and collection and in turn be a boon to the State Government and the film industry.

Vishal has been very active and vocal about the Tamil film industry affairs and in the Nadigar Sangam council. He was elected as the General Secretary in October 2015. He was expelled from Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) for his adverse remarks against the council. However, he later won the elections and got elected as President of Tamil Film Producers Council in April 2017.

Last week the AP government had taken a decision to create a portal and sell cinema tickets online. Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued orders to this effect where through the State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation an exclusive web portal will be created for online booking of cinema tickets similar to the lines of the Railway Online Ticketing System. This move was seen in order to put an end to the monopoly of a segment of film producers who control the single screens and numerous multiplexes.

Vishal was the only film industry personality to come out in the open and comment on social media, welcoming the YS Jagan government’s initiative with regards to the cinema ticket sale platform.

Also Read: AP Govt To Develop Online Cinema Ticketing Platform