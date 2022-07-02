Harsha Gets MBA Degree from INSEAD: YS Jagan Says I Am Proud of You My Daughter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated his elder daughter Harsha Reddy on achieving distinction in the MBA course at INSEAD Business School in Paris, France.

In a message on Twitter, YS Jagan said it had been a wonderful journey watching Harsha Reddy grow up and that God was abundantly gracious.

“Today, I am proud to see you graduate from INSEAD with distinction and on the Dean’s list. Wishing you God’s very best,” he stated.

