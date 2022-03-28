NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was hard to believe that Goutham was longer with us and no matter what we say his loss is irreplaceable. Mekapati Goutham Reddy Memorial Service was held at VPR Convention Hall in Nellore on Monday, where the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the late Minister who passed away due to a massive heart attack on February 21st in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that it was difficult to digest the fact that Goutham was not there and would not be there. It was unfortunate to lose such a good man like Goutham Reddy. Gautam was there at every step and he was a dear friend and he knew him from his childhood. In fact, YS Jagan recalled that Goutham's closeness was greater than his father Mekapati Rajamohan's. He also recalled his long-term association with Goutham and how the later leader had come into politics with his encouragement. “He was a companion and friend in politics. And though he was older than him, he never showed it and always mingled like a brother,” he said. " Goutham was very keen on state investments and worked hard for the welfare of the state till the last moment, "he said.

YS Jagan reiterated that not only he, the entire YSR Congress Party would stand by with the family, he assured.

Present on the occasion were the late minister's father Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, his mother Manimanjari, his wife Srikeerthi, Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Nellore MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and the friends close to the late minister were present at the memorial service.

Watch AP CM YS Jagan Talkabout Mekapati Goutham Reddy In Nellore

