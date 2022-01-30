Harassed Girl Ends Life in Vijayawada

Key facts have come to light in a tragic incident, where a girl committed suicide by jumping from an apartment in Vijayawada Vidyadharapuram Kummaripalem Center.

Dixit Gauri, a Class IX student of a school near Benz Circle, allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by TDP leader Vinod Jain.

A suicide note written by the deceased was discovered by the police during the probe. The girl wrote in the suicide note how Vinod Jain bothered her. The Bhavanipuram police has registered a case and investigating to find more details pertaining to the case.

Vinod Jain, who contested on behalf of the TDP as the 37th Division Corporator, had cordial relations with several key leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu.