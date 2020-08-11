Krishna Janmashtami is the day when Lord Krishna was born as Vasudeva and Devaki's eighth son in Mathura. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Lord Krishna is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

On the occasion of Janmasthami, Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to the people. In a message he said that, Lord Krishna's life and teachings emphasise the importance of doing one's duty without thinking about reward. He hoped that Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be a foundation for building a harmonious society and is a symbol of peace, friendship and brotherhood in the society.

Janmashtami 2020: Day, Date And Puja Muhurat:

Janmashtami tithi - August, 11

Nishita puja time - 12:21 am to 01:06 am, August 12

Dahi Handi on August 12

Ashtami tithi begins at 09:06 am on August 11

Ashtami tithi ends at 11:16 am on August 12

Here are some of the quotes from Srimad Bhagavad Gita:

It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is born with, a person never comes to grief.

The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice.

Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently.

The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it.

Creation is only the projection into the form of that which already exists.

