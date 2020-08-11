Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami 2020: AP Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Greets People
Krishna Janmashtami is the day when Lord Krishna was born as Vasudeva and Devaki's eighth son in Mathura. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Lord Krishna is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
On the occasion of Janmasthami, Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to the people. In a message he said that, Lord Krishna's life and teachings emphasise the importance of doing one's duty without thinking about reward. He hoped that Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be a foundation for building a harmonious society and is a symbol of peace, friendship and brotherhood in the society.
Janmashtami 2020: Day, Date And Puja Muhurat:
Janmashtami tithi - August, 11
Nishita puja time - 12:21 am to 01:06 am, August 12
Dahi Handi on August 12
Ashtami tithi begins at 09:06 am on August 11
Ashtami tithi ends at 11:16 am on August 12
Here are some of the quotes from Srimad Bhagavad Gita:
- It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is born with, a person never comes to grief.
- The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice.
- Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently.
- The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it.
- Creation is only the projection into the form of that which already exists.
Here are greetings that you could send to your dear ones on Whatsapp and Facebook:
- May the Natkhat Nand Lal always give you happiness, health, and prosperity and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness.
- May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very a happy Janmashtami!
- May Lord Krishna come to your house soon and takes away your Makhan & Mishri along with all your worries & sorrows.
- Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone by his playful mischiefs.
- May Lord Krishna give you strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with great courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!