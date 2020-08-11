AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Krishnashtami festival today, August 11.

On Janmashtami, the CM shared lord Sri Krishna's message from the Bhagavad Gita and said that Krishna's timeless teachings of Dharma and Karma, inspires people to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

YS Jagan wished people to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami in a happy mode. Every year the birthday of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami with great gusto across the country.

The CM wished for all people prosperity, peace and longevity. YS Jagan took to his Twitter handle and wished Gokulashtami to all Telugu people.

Tweet:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Gokulashtami. May Lord Krishna's timeless teachings of Dharma & Karma, inspire us to follow the path of virtue & righteousness. Wishing you all good health, peace & prosperity. #KrishnaJanmashtami — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 11, 2020

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to the people. In a message, he said that Lord Krishna's life and teachings emphasise the importance of doing one's duty without thinking about reward. He said that Janmashtami reminds us of the eternal message of Lord Sri Krishna which was taught through the holy book Bhagavad Gita.

He hoped that Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be a foundation for building a harmonious society and is a symbol of peace, friendship and brotherhood in the society.

