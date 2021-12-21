Happy Birthday AP CM YS Jagan

Today, on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, several leaders took to their social media and wished the leader on Tuesday.

YSRCP party workers and leaders are celebrating the birthday of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by organizing blood donation camps and are planning to distribute fruits, food, and clothes to the poor in various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the tweets from Twitter.