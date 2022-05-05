TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released Rs 709 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21 at an event held in Tarakarama Stadium in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion he expressed happiness that the scheme was benefiting 10.82 lakh students who were pursuing their education.

The Chief Minister said that education could change a person, a family, society, a state, and also the nation’s history. The only way to eradicate poverty and create better livelihoods was through education, he reiterated. Speaking further he said that," Education was an asset that could never be taken away from you and I firmly believe that it is only through education which can change your fortunes.

He said that the government had spent Rs 9,274 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes since the government came to power, apart from clearing pending dues amounting to Rs 1,778 crore for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

