Hanuman Birthplace Controversy : Kishkindha Trust Presents Its Arguments To TTD

TIRUMALA: A scholarly debate over the controversy related to the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, between the Tirumala Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Vedic scholars and the Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust ended on Thursday.

The discussions which took place at the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth ended over hours of debate between Govindananda Saraswati Swamy on behalf of Kishkinda Trust and scholars of the Pandita Parishad Committee on behalf of TTD.

Govindananda Saraswati objected to the evidence provided by TTD on this occasion. He alleged that TTD was not in favour of his argument and that theory related by the TTD was not authenticated.

It is known that the TTD on Ram Navami Day had declared that Hanuman was born in Japali Theertham at Anjanadri in Tirumala Hills with scientific evidence after several months of research. However, the Karnataka Trust argued that Hanuman was born in the Kishkindha hills of Pampa-kshetra at Hampi in the Koppal district of Karnataka as per their version.

The committee on that day had also made it clear that if anyone had any objections to this they were free to discuss with them.

Govindananda Saraswati, founder of the Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, who responded, expressing his indignation against the TTD officials version. In the first week of May, he sent a letter to that effect to the TTD. He claimed that the TTD report was misleading and claimed that his trust had all the evidence to prove that Lord Hanuman was born at Kishkindha hills.

On May 7, V Muralidhar Sharma, project officer of National Sanskrit University under TTD, refuted the charges, said that the committee had done extensive research and had enough evidence to conclude that Anjanadri in Tirumala, was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and invited him to Tirumala for a debate.

Govindananda Saraswati, who reached Tirumala on Sunday night, had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute OSD Akella Vibhishana Sharma formally invited him for the debate which was held today.

Further news about the conclusions that arrived after the debate are awaited.

