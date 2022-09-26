Hajj Returnees Call On CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Presents Zamzam Water to Him

Amaravati : A delegation of Hajj 2022 returnees called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

The delegation, comprising Haj Committee Chairman, members and MLCs, handed over the holy Zamzam water to the Chief Minister and discussed Minorities related issues.

Hajj Committee Chairman, BS Ghouse Lajam, members Munir Basha, Imran, Ibadulla, Khadar, Mufti Basat and MLCs Ruhullah, Ishaq Basha were among those who called on the Chief Minister.

