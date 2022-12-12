VISAKHAPATNAM: A plastic waste recycling project was launched under the aegis of the Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club, and several other NGOs at Kapuluppada Dumping Yard in Maduravada Zone-2 at Visakhapatnam, on Sunday evening.

Rotary International President Dr. Stephanie A. Urchick inaugurated the project which was established by the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad. The Rotary Foundation, Naperville of America, Sunrise, Aurora, Darien, Bradley Bourbonnais, Oak Park River Forest, Sonoma Valley Rotary Club Collaboration, Non-Governmental Organizations like Bharti Tirtha, North South Foundation, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, Vihan Kia have come forward and contributed their CSR funds for this project which was established in the dumping yard of Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation.

Two and a half tons of plastic waste is being recycled per day by collecting plastic bottles from different areas. There are 60-70 bottles per kg. Toothbrushes, combs and plastic bags are being made from this recycled waste organizers said. They said that this plastic recycling unit is built with in an area of about one and a half acres and was established two years ago and recently started with the cooperation of Moinabad. It is the endeavour of these organizations to make Visakhapatnam a plastic waste-free place.

