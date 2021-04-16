Gurumoorthy Asks Tirupati Voters To Support YSRCP in Bypoll

YSRCP MP candidate Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy appealed to the electorate of the Tirupati parliamentary constituency to vote for fan symbol and give a thumping majority in the bypoll.

Speaking to media at press club here on Thursday, Gurumoorthy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given opportunity to him to contest for Tirupati Loksabha seat and urged support and cooperation from everyone. He said he is a Tirupati localite and came from an ordinary family and added that he would move forward by working hard to solve every problem with the support of every one.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has chosen a common man for Tirupati bypoll thinking of better service he can do to the constituency. He said Gurumoorthy is a local resident of Titupati and urged the electorate to support the MP candidate who belongs to a poor family.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has chosen Gurumoorthy to represent the people of Tirupati in Parliament and it clearly shows the commitment of the Chief Minister to give importance to poor people in political space.