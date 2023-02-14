Guru Peetam Seer Calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Kaginele Kanaka Dasa Guru Peetam Seer, Niranjanandapuri Maha Swami (Karnataka) called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

The Seer informed the Chief Minister that the Kuraba community does not have a mutt in Tirumala. Lakhs of devotees of Kanaka Dasa Swamy thronging the hill shrine are facing severe difficulties due to lack of accommodation facilities.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to allocate one acre of land for the construction of Kanakadasa Guru Peetam Mutt in Tirumala. In return, the Chief Minister responded positively. The Seer also told the Chief Minister the history of his Peetham and the prominence of kirtans of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraju, Former Minister HM Revanna, Karnataka Backward Castes Federation President BK Ravi, accompanied the Seer during his visit to the camp office.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushashri Charan and MLA Ramireddi Pratap Kumar Reddy were also present.