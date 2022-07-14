GUNTUR: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has extended financial assistance to the family members of a Village Volunteer who died in road accident recently in the Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh.

State Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Wednesday offered a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of Dinesh who died in a road accident on behalf of the YSRCP.

As per reports in Sakshi, Kanaparthi Dinesh from Govada in Amruthalur Mandal of Vemuru constituency died in a road accident near Acharya Nagarjuna University on the 9th of this month while he was going to the YSRCP Plenary sessions.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately responded to the unfortunate incident and issued orders to provide Rs. 10 lakhs to the family of the Village Volunteer on behalf of the party. As per the CM's orders, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna extended the financial assistance and also assured the family that benefits from the Jagananna insurance scheme would be given to the family. Dinesh's parents were assured of all support from the party by the Minister. MPP Narendra and other officials were present on the occasion.

Also Read: YSRCP Plenary A Grand Success