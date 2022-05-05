GUNTUR: A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate won the Duggirala Mandal Paraja Parishad elections on Thursday. As there were no contestants Danaboyina Santosha Rupavani was declared the unanimous winner by the Election Returning Officer.

The Duggirala MPP post is reserved for BC women candidates and the election was unanimous as there was only one nomination for the post. Rupavani was presented with a certificate of election as an MPP.

The Duggirala MPP elections were postponed twice after the Parishad elections due to various reasons. There were 18 MPTC seats where nine seats were won by the TDP, eight by the YSRCP, and one seat by the Jana Sena Party. As the Opposition TDP has no female BC candidate they tried to lure the ruling party candidates.

However, the Election officers conducted the elections in a transparent manner, putting an end to the controversy. Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy criticized the opposition party that it was deliberately trying to create confusion in the elections which should be held in a democratic manner.

Speaking to the media in the morning before the elections, he said, " We don't know why the Opposition was trying to create confusion in a democratically conducted election. We have not made any mistakes anywhere and we will go ahead with only 8 winners. In the absence of a female candidate in the TDP, they are trying to lure YSRCP leaders to their side. Nara Lokesh is creating unrest in the otherwise quiet place of Duggirala," he alleged.

Also Read: Hyderabad Resident Complains After Overbridge Construction Damages Car