Guntur Woman Kills Self, Kids After Husband Refuses Tirupati Visit

In a very shocking incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide when her husband refused to visit Tirupati along with her. The incident took place in the military colony that falls under Piduguralla police station limits. Going into the details, Manasa a 27-year-old woman got married to Bandaru Sravan Kumar, seven years ago. Recently, Manasa asked her family members for a Tirumala visit. Then all the family members agreed but Manasa's husband Sravan said that he couldn't come due to work pressure. He told her that she can go along with her in-laws. Both of them argued over the issue. Like every day, he slept in the room present on the first floor and Manasa and her two children slept in another room in the downstairs

Sravan Kumar woke up at around 4:30 am on Sunday and came downstairs. He knocked on the door for some time but no one opened the door. He telephoned his wife but she didn't answer his call. He broke the latch and found two kids - Sharmila (3 years) and Jyothi (2 years) in an unconscious state. He gave the information to the police and they reached the spot.

According to the police, Manasa killed her two daughters by strangulating them with a cotton cloth, and later she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Manasa's father Gunja Srinivasa Rao filed a case. SI Sameer Basha said that Manasa also tried to commit suicide in the past. According to the SI, the father of the deceased had also stated in the complaint that she committed suicide and killed her two children in a fit of rage.