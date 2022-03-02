GUNTUR: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday lauded the Andhra Pradesh government for implementing the National Education Policy-2020 brought by the Center. The Vice President suggested that every state should implement the new education policy like the AP government. He participated in the Guru Sanmanam, 2020–2021 Talent Awards Ceremony for students under the auspices of the Ramineni Foundation at Atmakuru, Guntur District. Speaking on the occasion he appreciated their services rendered to the motherland.

The Vice President also unveiled a book called ‘Kathasuktham’ written by famous author Vedantam Sarat Chandra Babu.

The Vice President releasing the book titled “Kathaasooktam” authored by Shri Vedantam Sarat Chandra Babu in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/ofGl0V0OtK — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 1, 2022

Speaking further the Vice President said the NEP was a step to make India a 'Viswaguru' in the education sector. It sought to promote value-based education rooted in Indian culture and called upon every teacher and school administrator to implement its provisions in true letter and spirit, he said.

India was once a land of world-class universities like Nalanda, Takshasila, Vikramasila, and Pushpagiri. Students from across the globe used to come here for education. India should regain such eminence again, he said. Venkaiah Naidu asked the teachers to make learning a more interactive, immersive, and enjoyable experience for students and stressed the guru-sishya tradition to make education meaningful and holistic.

Venkaiah Naidu also reiterated the importance of education in one's mother tongue. On the occasion, he also presented 'Guru Sanmaanam' awards to Mandal Education Officers of the Guntur district in appreciation of their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh, Ramineni Foundation Chairman R Dharmapracharak, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, state BJP president Somu Veerraju and others attended the event.

