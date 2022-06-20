Guntur police arrested former TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar at Anumarlapudi lake in Ponnur mandal in the district on Monday for staging protests without police permission. The TDP leader had given a call for ‘Chalo Anumarlapudi’ alleging that sand was being excavated from the lake without permission from officials. The local TDP cadre tried to reach Anumarlapudi in a rally and they were prevented by cops which led to heated arguments between them and the police.

The police had informed the TDP leader that Section 144 was in force in the village. However, he continued to make false propaganda that illegal excavations of sand were going on in the village and staged a sit-in near the lake. The villagers expressed their ire over his false propaganda.

When the police had tried to prevent him from staging a dharna, the cops forcibly lifted him, leading to tense moments. Narendra resisted their moves and expressed anger over the cops for stopping him and the police had to forcibly shift him to a local police station. Police were deployed in large numbers in the village to ensure that law and order prevailed.

This is not the first time that the former MLA had made attempts to create unrest in the region. The TDP leader along with a group of activists and the Yellow Media went to Anumarlapudi village last week and stated that illegal mining of sand was being carried out there. But that was thwarted by the villagers who demanded that he leave the place.

TDP Leader Dhulipalla Narendra Arrested In Anumarlapudi

