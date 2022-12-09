GUNTUR: Opposition Telugu Desam Party cadre got into a drunken brawl, while the TDP Chief was addressing a public rally at Ponnur in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, leaving the senior leaders embarrassed after the incident.

While Chandrababu was speaking at the Island Centre junction, a couple of TDP cadre decided to have a drink in between and went to a bar and restaurant there. They came out fully drunk and even as the meeting was going on, they suddenly got into an altercation over some issue. They started fighting and pushing each other.

This led to a full-blown fight after they got into physical blows and kicked each other during the attack. Onlookers who were listening to Naidu’s speech were shocked to see them fight amongst themselves.

Police had to be called and settle the fight and send them away from the place, much to the embarrassment of the TDP senior leaders who were left red-faced over their behavior and watching the Tamasha unfold!

