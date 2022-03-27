Guntur: Chinks in the Telugu Desam party are wide open ahead of the party’s 40th anniversary celebrations. The internal rift between the party leaders widened further when the party leaders in Sattenapalli split into two groups. The leaders argued over the TDP’s formation day celebrations which led to heated discussion among the leaders and party workers.

As per reports the TDP leaders resorted to manhandling and clashed with each other. Some reports say one group uprooted the tents set up by the other group for the party's formation day celebrations on March 29. The police rushed to the party office and brought the situation under control by dispersing both the groups.

The party leadership has decided to commemorate the 40th year anniversary of party formation at the local level. The TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has released a huge party logo in Mangalagiri. Addressing the gathering he said TDP restored the pride of Telugu people during the most difficult time. He said the former chief minister and TDP founder NTR had provided food security to people by subsidising the rice heavily.