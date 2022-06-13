GUNTUR: It seems to have become a routine for the Opposition Telugu Desam (TDP) Party, leaders, to politicize every issue and even support the criminal activities of their cadre across the state. In one such incident in Kantheru village of Tadikonda Mandal in Guntur district, Vamsi the son of a local TDP activist named Karlapudi Venkayamma had allegedly misbehaved with a girl in the village. The family members of the girl held a meeting which led to a discord between them for the past two days. On Sunday both mother and son hurled abuses and even tried to attack the girl and her family leading to a scuffle.

Seizing this opportunity the TDP local cadre tried to politicize the issue stating that the YSR Congress Party( YSRCP ) was attacking the TDP and even went to the extent of filing a case in the police station stating that Vamsi was injured in the fight. The girl’s family members also filed a case.

But the TPD leaders along with former minister Nakka Anandbabu and reached the police station and got into an argument with CI Durga Prasad and SI Venkatadri. They refused to listen to the police that Vamsi had misbehaved with the girl. They called the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the phone and made Venkayamma speak to him and tried to change the version in front of the Yello Media. Meanwhile, the girl’s family members also reached the police station and accused them of siding with an eve teaser leading to tense moments at the Police Station. Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafiz had to intervene and counseled both sides and sent them home.

