GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party leader Vuyyuru Srinivas who was responsible for conducting a gift distribution programme at Guntur where three people were killed in a stampede on Sunday, was taken into custody by the Andhra Pradesh police at Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Monday. It is said that he was trying to flee to Hyderabad after the incident occurred.

Three women were killed and many others (mostly women) were injured on Sunday when people rushed to receive Sankranti gifts leading to a stampede at the programme following a public meeting held by N Chandrababu Naidu.

A case has already been registered against Srinivas in the Guntur stampede incident under Sections 304 and 174 of the IPC at Nallapadu Police Station and his name appears as the A-1 in the case. A case has also been registered against Srinivasa Rao, the administrator of Vuyyuru Foundation under which the programme was conducted. Srinivas is the Managing Director of the foundation.

Health Minister V Rajani who visited the hospital where the injured were being treated said a woman died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital. Reports state that the TDP organisers started distributing gifts, including sarees for Sankranti, after giving token slips to the people. With no proper crowd management in place, the crowds who came in large numbers pushed the barricades away leading to a stampede.

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government would stand by the families of the victims and also extended exgratia to the deceased.

It is alleged that the TDP in a desperate bid to woo people is conducting these free gifts and money distribution programmes. The Guntur stampede comes just three days after the death of eight people during a similar event in Kandukuru in Nellore district.

