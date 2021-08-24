GUNTUR: YSRCP leaders said they had briefed the National SC Commission on how the government responded over Ramya's death and the measures taken to ensure justice for the victim.

YSRCP delegation comprising Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others met National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman, Arun Halder and furnished the details on the steps taken by the State Government in regard to murder of engineering student in Guntur.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Government Adviser (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakara Rao said that the police arrested the accused within 24 hours. He said that the victim's family was given support and assistance as per the SC, ST laws. Jupudi also stated that the National SC Commission expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the AP Government.

He also mentioned that Ramya's family members had stated that CM YS Jagan had ensured justice was delivered to them. He said that many governments have not responded when similar such incidents occurred in other states. But the Commission said the Andhra Pradesh government responded immediately and ensured justice was delivered within four days. The government is taking steps to punish the accused severely, he informed. Jupudi Prabhakar advised the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu to further refrain from politicizing the incident. YSRCP leaders Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Meruga Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajani, and Laxman Reddy were present on the occasion.The state government has been taking stringent action against atrocities against women and the accused in the engineering student's case would be punished severely. He said they have explained the atrocities and attacks that happened to Dalits during the previous government.

State SC-ST Commission Vice Chairman, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said the State Government has provided financial assistance along with house site patta to the family of the victim and added that it was Naidu who was anti Dalit leader and who opposed houses to Dalits in the Amaravati region. He said Naidu has been trying to create unrest in the state in the name of caste, religion, and region.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reacting to atrocities on women, poor and Dalits immediately and ensuring their concerns are addressed and added that it's first of its kind in the country to arrest the accused with in 24 hours of the incident. He thanked the dalit organisations for supporting the family of the victim.

It may be recollected that a third-year engineering student- N Ramya who was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur city which caused a widespread uproar in the town. The accused identified as Sasikrishna was caught within eight hours in the night by the Guntur police after he fled from the scene, as stated by AP Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang. Clues given by the locals and the CCTV camera footage helped them lead to the accused who was caught hiding in the fields near Guntur.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also responded to the incident and extended condolences to the family of the victim, on Twitter. ‘The accident at Kakani in Guntur district is very unfortunate. I extend my deepest sympathies to the student’s family. I urge you to expedite the investigation into this incident and bring those responsible to justice. He directed the officials concerned to take care of her family. The government stands by the family, "Chief Minister Jagan tweeted.

The AP Government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victim along with a house-site and job to one of the members of the family.

