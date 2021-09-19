YSR Congress MLAs and MLCs have demanded the arrest of a former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Saturday, MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna, Maddali Giridhar, Mustafa, MLC Leyla Appireddy, City Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, GDCC Chairman Ramu, Battula Deva, YSRCP leader Shaukat and others met Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni on Saturday and submitted a complaint for his immediate arrest. Speaking to the media after submitting the complaint MLA Meruga Nagarjuna said that the behaviour and hateful comments made by him against the State government, Chief Minister YS Jagan, the police department and even constitutional rights was despicable and intolerable by society.

He demanded that a case be registered and arrested under the SC and ST Atrocities Act against Ayyanna Patrudu for insulting and mocking the Dalit woman Home Minister. He criticized the TDP’s regime for weakening the SC, ST and minorities, and stated they were provoking castes and religions.

Case registered against Ayyanna in Sattenapalli

Kandlakunta former sarpanch Kanthamaneni Koteshwara Rao from Nakarikallu Mandal on Friday, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu had criticized Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other ministers using obscene language. In his complaint he mentioned that the TDP leader had come to Kandlakunta on September 16th, for the unveiling of the Statue of former speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao. While addressing the people during the event he spoke derogatorily against the AP Ministers, which was not appropriate, he stated in his complaint. A case has been registered against him under sections 153A, 505, 504 and 501 of the IPC, Nakarikallu SI Uday Babu said.

