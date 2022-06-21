GUNTUR: As promised Andhra Pradesh state government has provided financial assistance to the family members of a woman named Srilakshmi who was murdered.

The woman who hailed from Thumpudi village in Guntur district was killed on April 27 this year and the state government had announced at the time that it would support her family.

Her family members have given Rs 10 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund which was handed over to her family members by Collector M Venugopal Reddy and Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday.

The government also gave a housing site and house to them. Documents related to the site and house were handed over to them at the S R Sankaram Meeting Hall at the Guntur Collectorate on Monday. The deposit amount was divided into two deposits of Rs 5 lakhs each in the name of her children. Joint Collector Rajakumari and DRO Chandrasekhara Rao were also present at the event.

