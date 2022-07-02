Guntur: Overwhelming Response for Sakshi EAMCET Mock Test 

Guntur: The mock EAMCET conducted by 'Sakshi' for the students who are preparing for the state government’s AP EAPCET 2022 (AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) received an overwhelming response from the students on the second day too. In collaboration with the Narayana Educational Institutions, Sakshi Media Group conducted an online mock EAMCET Agriculture Computer test at Malineni Lakshmaiah Women's Engineering College in Pulladigunta of Vatticherukuru mandal on Friday which was attended by the students from various junior colleges in large numbers.

The question paper of the mock EAMCET had questions one would expect in an online AP EAPCET 2022 test. The mock test covered the syllabus of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects. After attempting the test, the students said the mock test prepared them to tackle the online AP EAPCET 2022 test and it also helped them to achieve a rank in the government entrance test. They expressed their gratitude to Sakshi Media Group for conducting the mock test.

“The mock EAMCET Agriculture test touched upon all topics we studied in the BiPC stream. The mock test was designed to not only practice but also give a glimpse of AP EAPCET 2022 test to the students,” said P. Kavyashree, student.

“This is the first time I have attempted an online test. The test helped me understand how to appear for an online exam. The mock test by Sakshi Media Group has made me confident. This test will help me appear for the NEET exam,” said Shaik Shaista, student