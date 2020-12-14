GUNTUR: The red-hot Guntur chilli powder made from the chillies grown in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh is well-known across the country and recognised in the global markets for its spice value. Guntur, which is the main producer and exporter of many varieties of chillies and chilli powder from India to various countries, will soon be coming out with a new brand of chilli powder under the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd. (MARKFED) brand.

As per reports, the Guntur Agricultural Market Committee will soon be entering the field of processing. Through this, the Committee had decided to manufacture and sell chilli powder with its own brand name in view of the growing demand for Guntur chilli powder in the market.

High quality chillies purchased from farmers will be processed and sold across markets. The necessary equipment required to test the quality of the produce for processing units have already been purchased. The processing units will be set up at Guntur Mirchi Yard and Palnadu Market Committees after checking the market response.

Guntur chilli powder has always had a high demand in the country and abroad. The Guntur Mirchi Yard exports around Rs 6,000 Crore of produce annually. Export of chillies to China, Thailand, Singapore and other countries are estimated at Rs 2,000 Crore. With the establishment of these chilli processing units would fetch high prices to farmers as well as added income to the market committees. Keeping this in mind a decision to this effect was taken over the processing and sale of chilli powder at a meeting chaired by Chandragiri Yesuratnam, the Guntur Mirchi Yard Chairman. Steps are being taken to rent out mills in Guntur and manufacture chilli powder by March next year. MARKFED has decided to introduce the brand under the Markep name.

This kind of process is already in place in the State of Maharashtra, where market committees process and sell by-products of various agricultural produce grown by farmers through processing units. The Agricultural Committees are able to provide quality products to consumers as well as ensuring high prices for farmers directly. The Guntur Market Committee plans to enter the market in this similar way of processing with chilli powder within its Market Yards and supply through its MARKFED brand outlets.