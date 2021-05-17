Guntur Medical Board Finds No Injuries on Raghurama Krishnam Raju

GUNTUR: The Medical Board which was constituted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to examine the injuries on rebel YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju concluded that there were no injuries on him and that the MP from Narasapuram was in good health. The rebel MP alleged that the CID sleuths had tortured him while he was in custody.

After the report was submitted to the High Court, the MP was shifted to Guntur district jail by CID police on Sunday. Prison officials assigned him the number 3468 and he was kept in a cell in the old barracks of the prison as per reports. The Guntur CID court has remanded the MP to judicial custody in the case till May 28.

It is learned that Raghurama Krishnam Raju had lodged a written complaint with the high court judge that he was assaulted by the police while he was appearing in the CID court on Saturday. The bench directed officials to set up a medical board comprising of Guntur GGH doctors to conduct medical tests. Police shifted the MP to GGH on Saturday night as per court orders. The Medical Board headed by the Superintendent of Hospitals, Dr. Prabhavati, Dr. Narasimham, Head of the Department of General Medicine, Dr. Varaprasad, Orthopedic, and Dr. Subbarao, General Surgeon, conducted various medical examinations for the MP. Various medical tests were conducted including an ECG, X-ray, ultrasound scanning, kidney, liver function, skin diseases. He was then moved to a room on the second floor of the Natco Cancer Care Center building. Several medical tests were also conducted on Sunday. Dr. Prabhavati then handed over the medical examination report in a sealed cover to the Guntur District Judge which was forwarded to the High Court Bench. Later at around 4.30 pm, the MP was shifted to Guntur District Jail. The report mentioned that it was edema in the feet and there were no external injuries as stated by him and all his vital parameters were stable.

Meanwhile, the call data of the Narsapuram MP was being verified by the CID which was primarily focused on his WhatsApp chats. The CID has basically come to the conclusion that the TDP Opposition leaders close to the MP and key people in the pro-TDP media were in touch with him by phone and were giving him certain directions.

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu has said that there is no need for the government to ill-treat an MP and with the GGH Report making it clear about injuries of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the anti-social elements supporting him stand exposed.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said that the law will take its own course, where even an MP can be arrested if he goes against the constitution. Raghurama is only trying to defame the government and took up the drama by accusing that he was assaulted by the police just to avoid jail.

The CID on Friday arrested him at his residence in Gachibowli in Hyderabad on charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, inciting communal violence and criminal conspiracy. Cases under Sections 124A, 153A, and 505 of the IPC were filed against him.

