Guntur Katuri Medical College Student Priyanka Suicide Note Blames Boyfriend

A medical student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Bhavanipuram area, Vijayawada on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Priyanka and was the only daughter of Mangu Naga Babu and Jaya Lakshmi. Nagababu is working in GMK Labs in Kondapalli. Devi Priyanka was studying second year MD (Pulmonology) in Katuri Medical College, Guntur.

She went to college on Thursday as usual and returned home. At 7:30 PM on Thursday, parents of Priyanka went to their relatives' home in Vidyadharapuram. They asked Priyanka to come along with them but she didn't go as she wanted to study. At 9:30 PM, they returned home and they found their daughter hanging from a fan. She was immediately brought down and was informed 108. They examined and confirmed that she was dead.

In the diary of Priyanka, it was written that, 'Sorry Daddy... I love you Daddy... I like you very much Daddy .. Amma I like you very much .. Bye Amma .. Bye Nanna .. I am dying because of Naveen." The parents informed the Bhavanipuram police and the case has been registered.

The parents were unable to digest suicide of their daughter as Priyanka was the only daughter. She excelled in her studies and parents shattered by her suicide. According to the reports, the parents of Priyanka have been trying to marry her but she refused. It is suspected that Priyanka was having a love affair and police have seized the mobile and laptop. Police are also examining the call data of Priyanka and are investigating in all the possible angles.