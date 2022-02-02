GUNTUR: Putting an end to the controversy raked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the name of Jinnah Tower located in the heart of the Guntur Town in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, the structure was painted in tricolour and arrangements are being made to hoist the national flag on Thursday.

Guntur East YSRCP MLA Mohammed Musthafa and GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Tuesday visited the site to inspect the security arrangements.

The MLA said that based on the request of several groups it was decided to paint the tower in the colours of the national flag. He slammed the BJP for raising the issue of the Jinnah Tower last month, and said that they should instead participate in charity work, instead of provoking communal clashes.

The GMC officials have completed painting the colors of the national flag on Jinnah Tower which started at Tuesday morning and was completed by the evening.

Iron fencing has already been set up around Jinnah Tower and barricades are being set up around the place where the National flag will be unfurled.

Civic authorities have taken steps to beautify the Jinnah Tower Center and a sum of Rs 5 lakh has been allocated for this purpose. The ruling Party activists and district officials are gearing up to hoist the national flag at Jinnah Tower at 11 a.m. Thursday.

