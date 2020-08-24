VIJAYAWADA: A government doctor in the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Krishna river on Sunday. The deceased was identified as A.Srinivas Rao (40), a resident of Kothapet, Guntur. Sources say that man took the extreme step after a dispute with his wife.

The doctor jumped from the barrage leaving his bike, Aadhaar Card, ID Card and mobile on the pavement. The incident took place at around 7 PM on Sunday.

The local residents informed the police about the incident. CI P Venkateswarlu tried to take out the body of the doctor with the help of a rope but their efforts went vain. Srinivas Rao drowned in the flood. Police, NDRF and SDRF teams are searching for the missing person. Police informed the news to the deceased family members.

Persons in distress may dial ‘100’ for help.